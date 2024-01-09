Youth gets 20-yr RI for sodomising minor boy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

Swati Sehgal, Special Judge, Fast Track Court, Chandigarh, has sentenced a 26-year-old youth to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sodomising a 14-year-old boy. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict. The police registered the case and arrested the accused on the complaint of the minor boy’s father. In the complaint, the father told the police that his son was playing in the park in Mani Majra in April 2022 when the accused took him to a nearby forest area and sexually assaulted him. He alleged that the accused also kicked his son in his abdomen.

The court framed the charges against the accused under Sections 313, 377 and 506 of the IPC, and Section 6 of the POCSO Act to which the accused pleaded.

The counsel for the accused argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, the public prosecutor said the prosecution has proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The allegation

The victim’s father told the police that his son was playing in the park in Mani Majra in April 2022 when the accused took him to a nearby forest area and sexually assaulted him. He alleged that the accused also kicked his son in his abdomen.