Youth gets 3-year RI for molesting minor

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 8

Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, Swati Sehgal has sentenced a 20-year-old youth to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 14-year-old girl.

The victim’s father had reported that his elder daughter went to buy bread in the MHC market on March 18, 2020. After some time, his wife heard the girl’s calls for help. When she reached the backyard, she saw a boy was chasing her daughter. The boy, a vegetable vendor in the MHC market, stared at her, chased her and touched her appropriately with a bad intention. When she resisted, he pushed her.

During the investigation, the police arrested the accused. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed the charges against the accused for the offences punishable under Section 354 and 354-D of IPC and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused said there was some family dispute between the two families but the police falsely implicated the petitioner in the case.

The Special Public Prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to three-year rigorous imprisonment.