Youth gets 7-year RI for snatching phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has sentenced a 21-year-old youth to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a snatching case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Rohit Kumar of Sector 56, Chandigarh.

Rohit was arrested on a complaint by Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 52, Chandigarh, who had stated that he was an auto driver by profession. On August 18, 2020, he was going towards Palsora village after taking a passenger from the Phase 6 Mohali auto stand. The passenger snatched his phone in Sector 56 and ran away.

During the course of investigation, the police arrested the accused.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, Hukam Singh, public prosecutor, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of the commission of offences punishable under Section 379-A.

“The offence committed by the convict has serious repercussions on the society as a whole and as argued by the public prosecutor, such offences are increasing day by day. Convicts

in these cases should be dealt with a heavy hand and awarded punishment that act as a deterrent for others,” observed the court while turning down a plea for leniency.