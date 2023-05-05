Youth gets life imprisonment in murder case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Additional Session Judge Jaibir Singh has sentenced Akash (21) of Colony Number 4 here to life imprisonment for the murder of Sandeep (19), a resident of Maloya, on August 23, 2020, in the colony. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. In default of payment, he shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year.

The court has acquitted Vikas Kumar and Amandeep.

The counsel for Akash pleaded for leniency during the arguments on the quantum of sentence. The counsel said that convict was a student of BA (II) and a hockey player. An NCC certificate holder, he was even sponsored for recruitment in the Army. He has aged parents and younger brother and sister to look after.

Hukam Singh, Public Prosecutor, stressed exemplary punishment to the convict, saying that Akash brutally killed the victim.