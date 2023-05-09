Youth hangs self to death

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 8

A 23-year-old youth reportedly hanged himself to death at his rented accommodation in Trivedi camp today.

The deceased, identified as Aman Kumar, hailed from Uttarakhand and was employed at Mubarakpur Focal Point. The police said the family members of the deceased stated that he was under stress due to work-related problems.

The police reached the spot, brought him down and took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and handed over the body to the heirs after getting the post-mortem examination done.