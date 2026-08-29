Youth heading home for Rakhi dies in accident

A 23-year-old youth, Parampreet Singh, the only brother of three sisters, died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Airport Chowk on Friday morning.

Advertisement

According to the police, Parampreet was on his way to his native village, Machhli Kalan, to celebrate Rakhi. He worked as an electrician at a hotel in Zirakpur and had been staying with relatives there for the past six months.

Advertisement

He had finished his duty around 7.30 am and was riding towards his village when the accident occurred.

Advertisement

His body has been kept at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, mortuary. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday.