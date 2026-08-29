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Home / Chandigarh / Youth heading home for Rakhi dies in accident

Youth heading home for Rakhi dies in accident

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:23 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A 23-year-old youth, Parampreet Singh, the only brother of three sisters, died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Airport Chowk on Friday morning.

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According to the police, Parampreet was on his way to his native village, Machhli Kalan, to celebrate Rakhi. He worked as an electrician at a hotel in Zirakpur and had been staying with relatives there for the past six months.

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He had finished his duty around 7.30 am and was riding towards his village when the accident occurred.

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His body has been kept at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, mortuary. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday.

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