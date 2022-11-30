Youth held for bid to break open ATM in Panchkula village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 29

The police have arrested a youth for trying to break open an ATM in Abheypur village, Sector 19, here on November 26. The suspect has been identified as Kundan Sharma, a resident of Abheypur village here.

Complainant Parvesh Kumar of Mani Majra had stated that he found the main gate of the ATM booth broken and the machine tampered with around 6 am on November 26.

He informed the Sector 20 police about the incident. A case under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 20 police station. The Crime Branch, Sector 26, here, arrested the suspect on November 28.

#Panchkula