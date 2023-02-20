Youth held for bid to molest minor girl

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 19

The Panchkula police have arrested a youth for allegedly trying to molest a minor girl while she was alone at her house here. The suspect has been identified as Mohit, a native of Sink Matlora village of Panipat district.

The police said the victim’s mother, in her complaint to the police, stated that while she was gone for some work yesterday, one of the suspects, Mohit, along with his accomplices held her daughter captive and tried to molest her. When her daughter raised an alarm, people gathered near their house. The suspects tried to flee, but people caught Mohit and handed him over to the police.

A case has been registered against the suspect. Mohit was today produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody. The remaining suspects are yet to be arrested.