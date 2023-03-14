Youth held for bid to run over cop in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 13
The police have arrested a resident of Sector 37, Prabhsimran Singh (23), and booked Navtej of the same sector for allegedly pointing a pistol at a policeman and trying to run him over at a naka on the road separating Sector 17 and 18 last night.
The complainant, Constable Veerender, said he fired from his service weapon at a tyre of the suspects’ car in an attempt to stop them, but both fled the scene after trying to run him over. He suffered minor injuries. Around 12:20 am, the two youths were signalled to stop at the naka.
The police said a case under Section 279, 332, 336, 353 and 34 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act had been registered at the Sector 17 police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark
BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...
India remains world's top arms importer: Report
Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...