Youth held for bid to run over cop in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The police have arrested a resident of Sector 37, Prabhsimran Singh (23), and booked Navtej of the same sector for allegedly pointing a pistol at a policeman and trying to run him over at a naka on the road separating Sector 17 and 18 last night.

The complainant, Constable Veerender, said he fired from his service weapon at a tyre of the suspects’ car in an attempt to stop them, but both fled the scene after trying to run him over. He suffered minor injuries. Around 12:20 am, the two youths were signalled to stop at the naka.

The police said a case under Section 279, 332, 336, 353 and 34 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act had been registered at the Sector 17 police station.