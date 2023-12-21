Youth held for fraudulent transaction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

The police have arrested a man for cheating a resident of Maloya of Rs 3.65 lakh allegedly by getting unauthorised access to his net baking account.

Ram Dhani of Maloya had reported that he was a retired PWD employee and was not getting pension benefits. He discussed the matter with a Maloya-based grocery shop owner and his son, who were known to him.

He alleged that the grocery shop owner’s son, Rakesh Yadav (25), assured Ram Dhani that he would help him in getting the benefits under a pension scheme.

The complainant gave some documents, his bank passbook and mobile phone to the suspect. He returned the phone and the passbook after sometime. The next day, the complainant’s SIM card stopped working and a few days later, he found that a fraudulent transaction of Rs 3.65 lakh was made from his bank account.

The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the cybercrime police station.

During investigation, Rakesh was arrested.

