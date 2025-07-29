The police arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly raping his five-year-old stepsister in Dhakoli.

Following the statement of the girl's mother, a case was registered under the POCSO Act at the Dhakoli police station.

In her statement, the girls’ mother told the polcie that the incident took place when she and her husband were at work.

Zirakpur station house officer Simranjit Singh said the suspect has bèen arrested, adding, “The crime took place at the child's home. The suspect was produced in the court and sent to a two-day police remand.”