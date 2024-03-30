Youth held for robbery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Crime Branch has nabbed a youth for a robbery. Shyam Singh, a Maloya resident, had reported that three unidentified persons riding an e-rickshaw robbed him of a mobile phone and Rs 8,500 at Sector 38 on January 19. During the investigation, a suspect, identified as Anil (22) of Sector 25 was arrested. He is already facing four cases registered against him in Chandigarh. TNS

Gold locket snatched

Chandigarh: Two unidentified persons reportedly snatched a gold locket from a person near the Sector 25/38 light point. The police said Pintu Kumar, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony (DMC), reported that two miscreants snatched his locket near the bus stop. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 police station and started investigation. —TNS

Mahajan heads BAI programme

Chandigarh: Local badminton coach and joint secretary of Badminton Association of India (BAI) Surinder Mahajan headed the BAI Coaching Development Programme for amateur coaches concluded at different venues including Bengaluru, Guwahati and Raipur. The 10-day camp was attended by 100 budding coaches of the nation. Besides covering the theoretical syllabus, including training method, psychology, knowledge and precautions of sports injury and technical developments, the participants were taught practical knowledge about the sport. Various lectures will be organised by a team of BAI experts. TNS

Jolly reappointed chairman of CAC

Chandigarh: Former cricketer Rakesh Jolly has been reappointed as the new chairman of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The committee was formed under directions of Sanjay Tandon, President, UTCA. Gurinder Singh and Anup Sondhi will be the two other members of the committee. In 2019, Jolly was appointed as head of a talent committee with an aim to bring out ‘hidden’ talent from schools and colleges. In 2020, Jolly had headed the three-member CAC. UTCA secretary Devinder Sharma said the CAC will give advice on important decisions in the operation of UTCA for the ongoing season. TNs

9-wicket win for Dashmesh team

Chandigarh: Sandeep Bhattacharya scored an unbeaten 123 as Dashmesh Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, posted a nine-wicket win over Panchkula District Cricket Association to win the 4th Lala Amarnath Aggarwal Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Panchkula team scored 233 before getting all out in 41.1 overs. Dipender Kush (64), Aayush Sikka (48), Anubhav Kaushik (22), Sagar Sharma (20), Aryan Verma (19) and Nageshwar Dwivedi (19) were the main scorers for the side. Armaan claimed three wickets, while Simran Singh and Ronny picked two each. Bhattacharya scored an unbeaten 123 as the Zirakpur team scored 238/1. Tavleen Singh (74) and Simran Singh (34) were the other main scorers.

