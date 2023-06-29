Youth held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for snatching a purse. Satpal of Sector 25 reported that Abhishek had snatched his purse containing cash and documents near the public toilets in Sector 25. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station and the suspect arrested a few hours after. He was earlier booked in three cases of snatching, theft and NDPS Act. TNS

Woman’s mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne persons snatched the mobile phone from a woman. A resident of Sector 38 (West) reported that her phone was snatched near her house. The police have registered a case at the Maloya police station and started investigation. TNS

Two booked for cheating

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for cheating. A Sector 46 resident complained that Vicky Madra and Lucky Madra, both residents of Phase II, Ram Darbar, duped her of Rs 12 lakh over the sale of a booth in Sector 29. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Youth attacked at Mauli Jagran

Chandigarh: A youth has been attacked by around five boys at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. The complainant reported that Shankar, Ankush, Vineet, Ansh and others, all residents of Budhanpur village, Panchkula, pelted him with stones. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police have registered a case at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Drinking in public: 2 held

Mohali: The police arrested Barnala resident Ramanpreet Singh and Mansa resident Rajdeep Singh for consuming liquor at a public place near the Phase 3B2 market here on Wednesday. The duo was booked under the Excise Act at the Mataur police station and released on bail. The duo was consuming liquor near an eatery by keeping the bottle on the bonnet of a Mercedes car. Residents reportedly noticed them creating nuisance in the area and informed the police. TNS

Three booked for fraud

Mohali: The police booked three Phase 10 residents — Gaganpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Gurvinder Singh — for duping a Patiala resident, Udham Singh, of Rs 3.45 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. A case has been registered.