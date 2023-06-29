Youth held for snatching

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for snatching a purse. Satpal of Sector 25 reported that Abhishek had snatched his purse containing cash and documents near the public toilets in Sector 25. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station and the suspect arrested a few hours after. He was earlier booked in three cases of snatching, theft and NDPS Act. TNS
Woman’s mobile phone snatched
Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne persons snatched the mobile phone from a woman. A resident of Sector 38 (West) reported that her phone was snatched near her house. The police have registered a case at the Maloya police station and started investigation. TNS
Two booked for cheating
Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for cheating. A Sector 46 resident complained that Vicky Madra and Lucky Madra, both residents of Phase II, Ram Darbar, duped her of Rs 12 lakh over the sale of a booth in Sector 29. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS
Youth attacked at Mauli Jagran
Chandigarh: A youth has been attacked by around five boys at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. The complainant reported that Shankar, Ankush, Vineet, Ansh and others, all residents of Budhanpur village, Panchkula, pelted him with stones. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police have registered a case at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS
Drinking in public: 2 held
Mohali: The police arrested Barnala resident Ramanpreet Singh and Mansa resident Rajdeep Singh for consuming liquor at a public place near the Phase 3B2 market here on Wednesday. The duo was booked under the Excise Act at the Mataur police station and released on bail. The duo was consuming liquor near an eatery by keeping the bottle on the bonnet of a Mercedes car. Residents reportedly noticed them creating nuisance in the area and informed the police. TNS
Three booked for fraud
Mohali: The police booked three Phase 10 residents — Gaganpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Gurvinder Singh — for duping a Patiala resident, Udham Singh, of Rs 3.45 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28