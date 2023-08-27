Youth held for snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested an Aligarh native, Ankit (23), for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a Maloya resident, Dalbir (36), near Indira Colony, IT Park, on Friday. The complainant stated that an unidentified persons had snatched his mobile phone. In another case, Mani Majra resident Jiben Kumar reported that three occupants of an auto snatched his mobile phone near the fire station in Mani Majra on Thursday. A case under Sections 379A and 34 of the IPC has been registered. TNS
One arrested in theft case
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Maloya resident, Vijay, alias Mandi, for stealing jewellery and Rs 15,000 from the house of Kuldeep on August 21. The suspect entered the house by breaking the lock. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS
E-bicycle stolen from house
Chandigarh: Sector 32 resident Anil Agarwal reported that his electric bicycle was stolen from his house on Friday. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS
Nayagaon man stabbed by four
Chandigarh: Jasbir Singh (37), a resident of Singha Devi, Nayagaon, has alleged that four persons stabbed him at Patel Market, Sector 15, on Thursday. He was admitted to the GMSH-16. A case under Sections 323, 334 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.
Dangling danger
An electricity wire hangs precariously, posing a threat to commuters, at Peer Muchhalla in Zirakpur on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Marching for Manipur
Members of the city unit of the Manipur Students’ Association hold a silent candlelight march for the restoration of peace in the northeastern state, at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Vicky
