Youth held for snatching

Chandigarh, June 29
A 24-year-old has been arrested for snatching a mobile phone. The suspect, has been identified as Shriniwas Shiva, a resident of Daria.
The police said the case was registered on a complaint of Gorakh Roy, a resident of Hallo Majra. He reported that on June 28, while he was returning home, a pedestrian snatched his phone.
A case was was registered at the Sector 31 police station. During the investigation, the police arrested the suspect.
