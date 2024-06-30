Youth held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

A 24-year-old has been arrested for snatching a mobile phone. The suspect, has been identified as Shriniwas Shiva, a resident of Daria.

The police said the case was registered on a complaint of Gorakh Roy, a resident of Hallo Majra. He reported that on June 28, while he was returning home, a pedestrian snatched his phone.

A case was was registered at the Sector 31 police station. During the investigation, the police arrested the suspect.

