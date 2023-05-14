Youth held for snatching, burglary

Chandigarh, May 13
The police have arrested a 20-year-old youth who had snatched a gold chain and burgled a house.
Aarti, a resident of Sector 25, had reported that she had come to Dhanas for some work on April 29.
A boy approached her and snatched her “mangalsutra”.
During investigation, a joint team of the Crime Branch and the Sarangpur police nabbed the suspect, identified as Bharat, alias Pikachu (20), a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. He was arrested near the Community Centre, Dhanas, and mangalsutra recovered from him.
The police said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to a theft at a house in Dhanas. An LED and an LPG cylinder were stolen from the house on May 10. The stolen articles were also recovered from him.
The suspect was earlier arrested in eight cases of various crimes, including of burglary, vehicle theft, trespass and hurt, registered against him in Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...