Youth held for snatching, burglary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The police have arrested a 20-year-old youth who had snatched a gold chain and burgled a house.

Aarti, a resident of Sector 25, had reported that she had come to Dhanas for some work on April 29.

A boy approached her and snatched her “mangalsutra”.

During investigation, a joint team of the Crime Branch and the Sarangpur police nabbed the suspect, identified as Bharat, alias Pikachu (20), a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. He was arrested near the Community Centre, Dhanas, and mangalsutra recovered from him.

The police said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to a theft at a house in Dhanas. An LED and an LPG cylinder were stolen from the house on May 10. The stolen articles were also recovered from him.

The suspect was earlier arrested in eight cases of various crimes, including of burglary, vehicle theft, trespass and hurt, registered against him in Chandigarh.