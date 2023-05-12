Youth held for snatching gold chain at Sec 41

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The police have arrested a resident of Sector 22 for snatching a gold chain.

The police said on May 6, Sudesh, a resident of Sector 41, reported that she had gone for a walk in the park near her house when two persons riding a motorcycle arrived there. One of them entered the park and snatched the gold chain from her.

The snatcher and his accomplice sped away after snatching the chain.

The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station. During investigation, the police managed to nab one of the suspects, identified as Kunal, alias Lucky (20), a resident of Sector 22.

The stolen gold chain and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered.

“Kunal was riding the motorcycle while his accomplice was riding pillion. The second suspect has also been identified. Raids are being conducted at his hideouts,” said a police official.