Youth held for snatching phone

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Sector 32, Garvit Goyal (18), on the charge of snatching the mobile phone of a Zirakpur resident near the Hallo Majra light point on Friday. The complainant worked in a private firm. She was returning home along with her colleague on a bike. When they stopped at the Hallo Majra light point, a youth snatched her phone. A case under Section 379-A and 411 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.
