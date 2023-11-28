Youth held for snatching phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Burail jail employee’s 23-year-old son has been arrested for snatching a mobile phone. Shadir, who works as a painter, reported that he was standing outside the gurdwara in Sector 47 when a biker snatched his mobile phone. During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Ram Rattan, nabbed the suspect, identified as Harsh Kumar, a resident of the jail complex, Sector 51. The police said the mobile phone snatched from Shadir and the motorcycle used in the crime had been recovered. He was produced before the court and the Judge sent him to two-day police remand. TNS

Sood shines in Saupin’s win

Chandigarh: Apaar Sood gathered maximum points as Saupin’s School, Sector 32, won the Under-17 Basketball Trophy by defeating hosts Holy Child School, Panchkula. The Sector 32 team recorded a 42-21 win to win the Chand Trehan Memorial Basketball Tournament. Sood starred in the team’s win by scoring 16 points. He was also adjudged player of the tournament. In the girls Under-17, Strawberry Fields bagged the first position by defeating St Xaviers, while Saupins bagged the bronze in this category. TNS

Rich haul for Dev Samaj

Chandigarh: Judokas of IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, won the overall championship in all girls’ age groups (Under-14, 17, and 19). In the girls’ Under-14 category, the team secured one gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze medals, while in the Under-17 event, the school judokas bagged two silver medals and three bronze medals. In the Under-19 event, the players won two gold medals and three bronze medals. TNS

Athletics meet at school

Chandigarh: During the annual athletics meet at Paragon Senior Secondary School, Sector 71, Anshuman, Surya and Dashan claimed the top three positions, respectively, in the long jump event. In the boys’ shot put, Shukardeep claimed first place, followed by Harsimrat in second and Gurman in third.