Youth held for stealing goods

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 20-year-old youth in a case of theft. Complainant Krishan Kumar of Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra, reported that two air coolers, a watch and an LPG cylinder was stolen from his residence. The police registered a case at Mani Majra police station. A suspect, identified as Vikas, alias Janab, of Bapu Dham Colony, was arrested. TNS

Gold chain stolen, FIR registered

Chandigarh: An unknown woman allegedly stole a gold chain from another woman near PGI. Complainant Meena Devi (56) of Ambala alleged a woman stole her chain while she was waiting for a bus at the PGI. She claimed the accused used some sharp object to cut the chain. A case has been registered at Sector 11 police station. TNS

Power outage on Monday

Mohali: Due to maintenance work, the power supply will be disrupted in the Peer Muchalla area, Dhakoli, Kishanpura, Nagala, Sanoli, Preet Colony, Oxford Street, Windcross Society, Bishanpura, areas near Gazipur Road, areas near Tribune Colony road in Baltana, near Peer Baba road, near Sector 19 road in Baltana, Wadhwa Nagar and Furniture Market in Baltana on September 17 between 9 am and 5 pm.

Minerva players in SAFF u-19 squad

Mohali: Minerva Football Club players Arjun Singh Oinam and Gwgwmsar Goyary made it to the Indian U-19 squad for the forthcoming SAFF U-19 Championships. Oinam, a midfielder, joined the academy in 2017 while, the goal-scoring exploits of Goyary as a forward have earned him a reputation as one of the most promising strikers in the country. TNS

City assn to hold women’s league

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Athletics Association is set to organise the ‘Khelo India Women’s League’ at the Sector 7 Sports Complex on September 21 under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India. A female athlete (born on or before September 21, 2007) residing, studying, or working in Chandigarh will be eligible to participate in this league. Athletes can confirm their entries online before September 18.The events include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m/5000m, long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw. TNS

‘Swachh’ initiative

Mohali: BJP leader and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu during a cleanliness and anti-plastic drive in Mohali on Saturday. The Sidhu Foundation started the drive at Cheema Chowk, Phase 8-B, Industrial Area, on Airport Road. Tribune photo: Vicky