Youth held for theft at temple

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested 19-year-old Arun, alias Chilka, of Phase-I, Ram Darbar, for theft of eight silver jyots from a temple in Phase-II, Ram Darbar, on November 21. A case had been registered. TNS
Man arrested with 6-gm heroin
Chandigarh: Bhupinder Singh, alias Prince, 30, of Kurali has been arrested from Urban Park, Sector 17, with 6-gm heroin. A case has been registered. TNS
Bravehearts’ Ride held
Chandigarh: As a precursor to the sixth edition of the Military Literature Festival, a Bravehearts’ Ride was organised here on Sunday. As many as 612 bikers took part in the 30-km ride, which was flagged off from Chandigarh by Admiral Sunil Lanba, former Chief of Navy Staff, and culminated at Chandimandir Military Station. TNS
3-day PECFest concludes
Chandigarh: The three-day PECFest concluded at the college campus on Sunday. The theme for the fest, ‘An Indian Odyssey’, was brought to life with an enthralling performance by singer Harrdy Sandhu during the star night, which was conducted in the evening. TNS
8K students appear in CAT
Chandigarh: Around 8,000 students from the tricity region on Sunday took the Common Admission Test (CAT)-2022, held in three different time-slots. A centre was set up in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and six within a 60-km radius. TNS
50 units of blood donated
Chandigarh: Fifty units of blood were donated during a camp organised by the Ist Chandigarh Girls Battalion, NCC, to mark NCC Day at group headquarters in Sector 31 here.
