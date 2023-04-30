Youth held for theft in Mohali, watchman’s murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 29

A 23-year-old alleged thief has been arrested for murder.

The police arrested Bihar native Mukesh Kumar a day after a watchman whom he had hit while committing theft at two under-construction houses in Aerocity succumbed on Thursday. As many as 10 stolen mobile phones and six SIM cards were recovered from the suspect, who works as a helper at a private hospital here.

SP City Akashdeep Aulakh said, “Already one case of theft was registered against him at the Sohana police station in 2019.”

On the intervening night of April 24 and 25, the suspect had stopped at a petrol pump to refill the fuel tank of his bike following which he entered an under-construction house and stole four phones from two rooms. When he came down, he stole one more phone but a man, identified as Atta-ur-Rehman, woke up. The suspect hit him with a wooden stick and fled with the articles in a bag.

After sometime, he entered another house nearby and stole the phone of a watchman, Shankar Kumar, 35, but he got up. The victim hit him too with a wooden stick twice on the head and fled the spot. The victim kept bleeding till the next morning when the house owner reached there and saw the fatally injured watchman. The police were informed and the victim admitted to a hospital in a serious condition where he died during treatment on April 28.

A case under Sections 307, 380, 457, 382, 459 of the IPC was registered against the suspect earlier, but the police added Section 302 after the watchman died.

The suspect was arrested from his brother’s home in Aerocity on Friday afternoon. The wooden sticks used in the crime have been recovered. He was produced in court today, which remanded him in two-day police custody.