Youth held guilty in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

The Judge, Special Fast-Track Court, has held a 23-year-old person guilty in a POCSO case registered three years ago.

The police had registered the FIR for the offence punishable under Section 376(3) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, on a complaint filed by a minor girl against the accused.

The prosecutrix had alleged that the accused molested her on November 07, 2019, in a car near a school.

She said she came in contact with accused through snap chat.

The counsel for the accused denied the charges and said the accused was falsely implicated in the case.

He also said the FIR in this case was registered after a delay of almost eight hours.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 8.