Youth held in arms case

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 25 resident, Sahil, 19, with a pistol and four live rounds. He was nabbed at the Sector 25/38 light point Thursday night. Sector 11 SHO Jasbir Singh said Sahil was earlier arrested in many assault cases. He was remanded in police custody. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Man arrested for stabbing

Chandigarh: A Sector 45 resident, Ramu, 46, was arrested for stabbing a 25-year-old youth after an altercation near Ramlila Ground, Sector 45. The victim, Netra Basant, was stabbed in his arm and rushed to the GMCH-32. Subash Rawat, a friend of the victim, informed the police. Ramu was arrested and released on bail. TNS

PO lands in police net

Panchkula: The police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO). The accused has been identified as Onkar Chand, a resident of Mehan Khamera village near Anandpur Sahib in Ropar district. The police said the accused was arrested on November 18. He was produced in a court of the Judicial Magistrate, First Class, which remanded him to judicial custody. TNS

Annual day celebrated

Mohali: Shivalik Public School, Sector 78, celebrated its first annual day function on the theme, “Little Voyagers”, here on Saturday. Tiny tots dressed up in colourful attires enlivened the atmosphere at the auditorium of Shivalik Public School in Phase 6, where the function was held. Students took part in the musical theatre, visual arts and performance-based activities. They also presented dance and narrated a play. Principal Rupinder Brar gave away awards and certificates to meritorious students. TNS

Musical programme

Mohali: On the occasion of annual day, students of Small Wonders School presented a musical programme, “Retro to Metro”, on their school premises here on Saturday. The students took the audience on a roller coaster ride, with its theme “Retro to Metro”. TNS

Close shave