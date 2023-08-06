Youth held in arms case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Khanna youth, Irfan Khan, 19, after a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession at the T-point near IRB Complex road, Sarangpur, on Friday. A case under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Gold chain snatched

Chandigarh: A Sector 49-D resident, aged 45, reported that a person snatched her gold chain on Friday. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Assault: 2 boys among 4 nabbed

Chandigarh: A 15-year-old boy from Sector 25 reported that three-four boys had a fight with him and stabbed him in front of his jhuggi on the intervening night of August 3 and 4. They also took away his purse containing some cash and documents. A case under Sections 392, 324, 341 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 11 police station. Later, the police arrested two boys, namely Ajay Kumar, alias Kala, 18, and Sunil, alias Beggi, 19, and apprehended two juveniles aged 17 and 16. TNS

One booked in assault case

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident, Balbir Singh, alleged that Lakhbir, alias Mani, 30, entered his house and beat up his son Shubham on August 4. A case under Sections 452, 364 and 323 of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Break-in at Dhanas house

Chandigarh: A Dhanas resident, Banta Singh, alleged that someone stole an LED TV and an inverter battery from his house between July 26 and August 4. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Riders at risk

Residents face inconvenience due to a cave-in lying unrepaired at Sector 38-D in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR