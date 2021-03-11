Youth held with 1.6-kg ganja

Panchkula, August 19
The police claimed to have arrested a youth for possessing 1.6-kg ganja from his residence in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, here, on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Raju, alias Raj Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. The police said a team of the Sector 16 police post received information that the accused was involved in smuggling of ganja.
The police raided his house and recovered 1.6-kg ganja from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against Raju at the Sector 14 police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him to two-day police custody.
