Youth held with 1.6-kg ganja

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 19

The police claimed to have arrested a youth for possessing 1.6-kg ganja from his residence in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, here, on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Raju, alias Raj Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. The police said a team of the Sector 16 police post received information that the accused was involved in smuggling of ganja.

The police raided his house and recovered 1.6-kg ganja from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against Raju at the Sector 14 police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him to two-day police custody.

#Panchkula