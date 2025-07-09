Youth held with 500-gm heroin in Mohali

The police have arrested a youth after recovered 500 gm heroin from his possession near Mubarikpur today.

The suspect, identified as Mohit, a 23-year-old resident of Guliana village in Kaithal, is a tenant at a flat on Golden-Key Gazipur Road, Zirakpur.

The police said the accused has been selling heroin in Zirakpur and Derabassi area. He is a Class 12 pass-out and has no case registered against him in the past.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody. He is being questioned about the person from whom he purchased the heroin and where it was to be supplied.

A case under Section 21-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at the Derabassi Police Station.