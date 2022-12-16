Youth held with heroin

Mohali, December 15
The police today claimed to have nabbed a person with 21 gm of heroin.
The suspect has been identified as Prince Sharma (26), a resident of Dasuya of Hoshiarpur district.
Sharing information, ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said the police had set up a naka at the Hundesra-Bora Khera road turn. He said cops deployed at the naka stopped the suspect on suspicion and his checking led to recovery of 21 gm of heroin.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Dera Bassi police station. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him in one-day police custody.
Two arrested with contraband
Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the UT police under the NDPS Act. Suspect Puneet Bhatia (26), a resident of New Delhi, was arrested from Sector 17 with 61 gm heroin. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. Another suspect, Subham, alias Mota, a resident of Ram Darbar, has been arrested with 4.5 gm smack. He was arrested near the Sector 31/Industrial Area Phase-II light point. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. — TNS
