Home / Chandigarh / Youth held with opium; two arrested for bike theft

Youth held with opium; two arrested for bike theft

The Panchkula police arrested Madal Lal, a resident of Raipur Rani, and recovered 310 grams of opium from his possession. Acting on a tip-off that a youth involved in drug peddling would be delivering opium near Sarkarpur turn, close to...
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 04:52 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
The accused bike thieves in custody of the police. Tribune Photo
The Panchkula police arrested Madal Lal, a resident of Raipur Rani, and recovered 310 grams of opium from his possession. Acting on a tip-off that a youth involved in drug peddling would be delivering opium near Sarkarpur turn, close to Wazidpur Road, the police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused.

During questioning, Madal Lal failed to produce any license or documentation for possessing the contraband. Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya has reiterated his commitment to eliminating drug abuse in the district and has issued strict directions in this regard. As part of the ongoing campaign ‘Drug and Violence-Free—My Village, My Pride’, awareness drives are also being conducted to mobilise community support against drugs. A case under Section 18 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Raipur Rani Police Station. The accused was produced in court and has been remanded to two days of police custody.

In a separate case, the police arrested two individuals involved in a recent bike-snatching incident. The accused, Manoj (33), originally from Moradabad and currently residing in Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, and Rajkumar Yadav (18) from Pratapgarh, UP, currently living in Baltana, Mohali, were apprehended near Labour Chowk, Sector 16. A stolen bike was recovered from their possession.

The arrest was made following a complaint by Mukesh Kumar of Abheypur. He reported that on March 29, while attending a party in Sector 19, he and his friend were attacked near a liquor shop in Sector 15 by three men who assaulted them, snatched their beer, and fled with their motorbike and belongings. The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of IPC at Sector 14 Police Station and sent to judicial custody.

