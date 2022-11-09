Youth held with pistol, 5 rounds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Operations Cell for possessing a firearm. Randeep Singh, alias Rohit Rana, a resident of Machhli Kala village in Mohali, was arrested near Waterworks Colony, Sector 26, with a pistol and five cartridges. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Woman arrested with 35 gm heroin

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell of the UT police has arrested a 40-year-old woman resident of Sector 29 for possessing 35 gm heroin. She was arrested from the forest area near a Sector 29 colony. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the woman at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Jewellery, Rs 1.90L stolen from house

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported at a house in Sector 21. Complainant Dr Rajan Sharma claimed gold jewellery, Rs 1.90 lakh in cash, plumbing and sanitary items and other valuables were stolen from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Man nabbed for stealing phone

Chandigarh: A 45-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a mobile phone. Complainant Lalit Kumar, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra, reported that his cellphone was stolen from his house. Later, the suspect, identified as Purshotam of Mauli Jagran village, was arrested. A case has been registered. TNS

5-year-old Nihaal wins gold in golf

Chandigarh: Five-year-old budding golfer Nihaal Cheema won a gold medal in the US Kids Golf India Tour at Golden Greens Golf Course, Gurgaon. He won gold in the previous series of the same tournament at Manesar held last month. He participated in the U-6 category. Cheema scored an impressive score of 6-under par with six birdies and three pars over nine holes. With this, he now qualifies to represent India in the US Kids World Championship to be help at Pinehurst, North Carolina, next summer. Cheema is a student of Vivek High School and started playing golf at the age of two. He practices at the Chandigarh Golf Club. TNS

Saupin’s-32 log 5-wicket win

Chandigarh: In the St Joseph’s Invitational (U-14) Cricket Championship, Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, by five wickets. Batting first, the Sector 44 team scored 146/4 in 20 overs with the help of Tejas (43), Manveer (40) and Rishab Tiwari (14). Jodhveer and Chirag Rawal claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, Saupin’s team posted 152/5 in 18.5 overs with the help of Arjun Dadwal (44), Jodhveer (33) and Jugraj Singh (22). Shaurya Karanveer Singh took one wicket for the bowling side. TNS

City boxer to represent India

Chandigarh: Local boxer Nidhi Dhull, trainee of Virender Dangi and a student of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, has been selected for ASBC Sub-Junior Asian Boxing Championship, scheduled to be held from November 27 to December 4, in Iraq. Earlier, she won a gold medal in the Chandigarh State Sub-Junior Boxing Championship, held in March 2022 and a bronze medal in the National Championship at Bellary, Karnataka, in May 2022. She will participate in the 67-kg weight category. TNS

City badminton team selected

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) has selected the local team for the upcoming U-11 and U-13 national championships to be held in Noida from November 14 to 17 and Lucknow from November 19 to 23. The association distributed kits among all members on Tuesday. The squad (U-11) (boys) includes Ans Khare and Abhijey; (girls) Divnoor Kaur and Sukhsehaj Kaur; U-13 (boys) Tusya Nakra and Aarush Sharma; (girls) Rythima Saini and Shubhangi Chaudhry; and coaches: Antima Gupta and Vivek Sharma.

#Mohali