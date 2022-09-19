Youth held with revolver, 6 rounds

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 27-year-old youth, who was part of a Congress protest, for illegally possessing a revolver and cartridges. Jagjot Singh (27), a resident of Ludhiana, was caught with .32 revolver and six cartridges. The police said the weapon’s licence was meant for Punjab, not UT. TNS
Fencing: Gurukul school bag bronze
Chandigarh: Gurukul Global School won a bronze medal in the boys’ U-17 inter-school fencing championship. The school claimed third position in the epee team. In the individual category, Inderdeep Singh won the gold medal by defeating Chitkara International School’s fencer.
