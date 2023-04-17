Youth held with stolen scooter

Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested with a stolen scooter. Suspect Amrish, a resident of Jagatpura village, Mohali, was stopped at a checkpoint in Sector 48. He failed to produce the documents of the vehicle and on further verification, the number was found to be fake. The scooter was stolen from Phase 11 in Mohali. The police also recovered a stolen auto-rickshaw from his possession. TNS
Proclaimed offender held
Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO) has been arrested by the Chandigarh police. Harnek Singh (48), a resident of Dera Bassi, was declared a PO in November 2022, regarding which a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. He had been on the run ever since, said the police.
At the mercy of elements
People brave the scorching sun in the absence of a bus queue shelter on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...
All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan...