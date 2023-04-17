Youth held with stolen scooter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested with a stolen scooter. Suspect Amrish, a resident of Jagatpura village, Mohali, was stopped at a checkpoint in Sector 48. He failed to produce the documents of the vehicle and on further verification, the number was found to be fake. The scooter was stolen from Phase 11 in Mohali. The police also recovered a stolen auto-rickshaw from his possession. TNS

Proclaimed offender held

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO) has been arrested by the Chandigarh police. Harnek Singh (48), a resident of Dera Bassi, was declared a PO in November 2022, regarding which a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. He had been on the run ever since, said the police.

At the mercy of elements

People brave the scorching sun in the absence of a bus queue shelter on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL