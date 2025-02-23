DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Youth hurt as safety belt snaps during joyride

Youth hurt as safety belt snaps during joyride

Belt of the swing was fixed with tape, claims victim
article_Author
Tahira Bhasin
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A youth was injured when a safety belt snapped during a joyride at the Leisure Valley in Sector 10 here yesterday. The belt of his seat on the swing was reportedly fixed with a tape, which eventually came off.

The victim, Vikas Kumar, a resident of Raipur Khurd, suffered injuries on the forehead and nose. He said the safety belt, which was fixed with a tape, broke during the ride and his face got banged against the structure.

He alleged that the ride operators showed little concern and merely offered the refund of his ticket.

Advertisement

According to Vikas, the mishap occurred shortly after the swing started. His brother rushed to assist him. The others accompanying him repeatedly urged the operator to stop the ride, but to no avail.

Vikas claimed that the staff operating the swing appeared to be intoxicated. He suffered injuries on his forehead and nose, and was taken to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

Advertisement

The incident raises serious concerns about poor safety measures at public events and recreational facilities, emphasising the urgent need for stringent regulations and regular inspections. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Recurring safety lapses in public spots

In December last year, a four-year-old girl suffered a minor injury when around 20 decorative lights at the Elante mall came crashing down on her.

In June, an 11-year-old boy lost his life when a toy train overturned in the mall courtyard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper