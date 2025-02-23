Youth hurt as safety belt snaps during joyride

A youth was injured when a safety belt snapped during a joyride at the Leisure Valley in Sector 10 here yesterday. The belt of his seat on the swing was reportedly fixed with a tape, which eventually came off.

The victim, Vikas Kumar, a resident of Raipur Khurd, suffered injuries on the forehead and nose. He said the safety belt, which was fixed with a tape, broke during the ride and his face got banged against the structure.

He alleged that the ride operators showed little concern and merely offered the refund of his ticket.

According to Vikas, the mishap occurred shortly after the swing started. His brother rushed to assist him. The others accompanying him repeatedly urged the operator to stop the ride, but to no avail.

Vikas claimed that the staff operating the swing appeared to be intoxicated. He suffered injuries on his forehead and nose, and was taken to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

The incident raises serious concerns about poor safety measures at public events and recreational facilities, emphasising the urgent need for stringent regulations and regular inspections. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.