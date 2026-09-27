Youth hurt in knife attack over minor dispute in Chandigarh

A minor argument escalated into a violent clash between two groups in Attawa, Sector 42, late Friday night, leaving a youth, Deepak, injured in a knife attack.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 pm when a group of youths was returning after attending a Ganpati immersion procession. At Sector 42, Deepak stepped on someone’s foot accidentally, leading to an argument. The matter soon escalated into a brawl, during which several youths surrounded him. One of the assailants allegedly attacked him with a knife, leaving him seriously injured.

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Deepak was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where he is undergoing treatment.

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A video of the assault has since gone viral on social media.