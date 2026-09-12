Youth killed as bike crashes into tree at Maloya

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Sarwan Kumar, and his friend Arman, both residents of Jhampur, were heading towards Maloya on a motorcycle. The rider allegedly lost control of the bike near Satsang Bhawan and crashed into a tree.

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Sarwan died on the spot while Arman, who was riding pillion, suffered critical injuries. Neither of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the police said.

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On being alerted, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured youth to the PGI.