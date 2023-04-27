Youth killed as car hits stray, overturns

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 26

A youth was killed while another suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in overturned after hitting a divider near the Jandli flyover on the national highway today.

The victims were on their way from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh to Punjab. The deceased was identified as Imran Ali (28) and the injured Imran, both of Uttar Pradesh.

Incharge of Lal Kurti police post Kuldeep Singh said, “Both victims share the same name. We got information that a car has overturned. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment where Imran Ali was declared dead while the other is undergoing treatment. The driver had lost control of the vehicle in an attempt to save a stray animal.”