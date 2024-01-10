Youth killed in road mishap

Mohali, January 9
A 23-year-old youth died in an accident on the railway overbridge on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi this afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Maninder Singh, a resident of Nabipur village in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Maninder been living with his maternal uncle in Barwala and had a tattoo shop in Bhankharpur village of Dera Bassi.
He was going from Bhankharpur to Dera Bassi on a motorcycle when the mishap took place. On the railway overbridge, he was looking back while turning when his bike hit the footpath and he fell down. He sustained injuries on head and face.
Passersby rushed him to the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital where doctors declared him dead.
