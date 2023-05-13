Youth kills self in Burail house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old youth reportedly died by suicide at his house in Burail, Sector 45. Raj Kumar hanged himself from a ceiling fan. He was taken to the GMCH-32, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have initiated an inquest proceeding at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Chain snatched in Sec 46 park

Chandigarh: An unidentified person snatched a gold chain from a woman at Sector 46. The complainant claimed she was having a walk in a park when the suspect snatched her chain and fled the scene. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

One booked for abetting suicide

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a woman for abetting her husband’s suicide. The police said Akhilesh Trivedi (25), a resident of Sector 51, had died by suicide on December 18, 2022. Victim’s sister had alleged Akhilesh was instigated by his wife to take the step. A case has been registered under Section 306 of IPC at the Sector 49 police station.

Man run over by train in Zirakpur

Zirakpur: A Dhakoli resident was crushed under a train while crossing the tracks on the Ambala-Kalka railway line on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar (68). The Railway Police took the body in their possession and started investigating the matter. The deceased fell under the Himalayan Queen train coming from the Ambala side and died on the spot. TNS

Trolley seized for illegal mining

Panchkula: The police seized a tractor-trailer for illegal mining of sand at Raipur Rani. The police said they had received information about illegal mining in the area following which a team rushed to the spot and seized a tractor-trailer that the miscreants left behind while fleeing. The mining department was informed. TNS