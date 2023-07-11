Youth leadership camp on campus

The Department of Youth Welfare, Panjab University, organised a seven-day youth leadership and training camp. As many as 90 students from 21 different colleges and departments of the university participated in this event. The participating students were subjected to various activities, events and competitions during this event. Various competitions such as elocution, debate, heritage quiz, GK quiz and handwriting competition were also organised.

Pre-incubation centre opened

Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig inaugurated the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) pre-incubation centre of chemical sciences at Department of Chemistry. Prof Sonal Singhal, chairperson of the department, said the centre would help startups & innovation projects of the university students. Research scholars along with under-graduate and postgraduate students of the department gave demonstration of various instruments bought under RUSA grant.