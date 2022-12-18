Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

A 24-year-old man, Sadhu Ram, and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in the forest area near the Botanical Garden at Sarangpur today. Both were residents of Sarangpur and hailed from UP.

Sources said the youth and the girl had known each other for one and a half years. The minor girl had gone with the youth to somewhere three days ago. Their families had opposed their relationship. The girl’s father had lodged a kidnap FIR against Sadhu Ram, a migrant labourer and father of a two-year-old child, at the Sector 34 police station yesterday. The girl was employed as a maid. The police said Sadhu’s wife and child had gone to UP around two months ago.

Passersby informed the police about the incident, after which DSP Gurmukh Singh reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. No suicide note was found on them, he said. The kin of the deceased reached the spot and recorded their statements.

A forensics team reached the spot and took samples.

Sarangpur SHO Rajiv Kumar said, “The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the GMSH-16 for post-mortem.”