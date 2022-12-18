Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Chandigarh, December 17
A 24-year-old man, Sadhu Ram, and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in the forest area near the Botanical Garden at Sarangpur today. Both were residents of Sarangpur and hailed from UP.
Sources said the youth and the girl had known each other for one and a half years. The minor girl had gone with the youth to somewhere three days ago. Their families had opposed their relationship. The girl’s father had lodged a kidnap FIR against Sadhu Ram, a migrant labourer and father of a two-year-old child, at the Sector 34 police station yesterday. The girl was employed as a maid. The police said Sadhu’s wife and child had gone to UP around two months ago.
Passersby informed the police about the incident, after which DSP Gurmukh Singh reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. No suicide note was found on them, he said. The kin of the deceased reached the spot and recorded their statements.
A forensics team reached the spot and took samples.
Sarangpur SHO Rajiv Kumar said, “The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the GMSH-16 for post-mortem.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...