Youth mowed down by truck

A 19-year-old youth was mowed down by a truck on the bypass road near Padiala village in Kurali on Monday. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali: A 19-year-old youth was mowed down by a truck on the bypass road near Padiala village in Kurali on Monday. The victim has been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Padiala. The accident took place when the mixer truck was backing up and ran over the victim. After the incident, the truck driver fled the scene. A case has been registered against the truck driver and the body sent to the mortuary. TNS

Manager held for serving hookah

Chandigarh: UT police have booked a club manager for violating district magistrate’s orders by serving hookah. Police said it was found hookah was being served at the Cow Boy Club, following which a case under Section 188 of IPC was registered against Mithlesh at the Sector 3 police station. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Rs 15K stolen from Sector 22 house

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported at a house in Sector 22. Complainant Sahil Chawla alleged an unidentified person stole Rs 15,000 in cash, some documents and clothes from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Youth assaults Hallo Majra man

Chandigarh: A Hallo Majra resident was assaulted by a youth. Complainant Inderjit alleged suspect Ankit attacked him with a sharp weapon near Deep Complex, Hallo Majra. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Youth hangs self to death

Dera Bassi: A youth reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself in Rouni Mohalla here. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Soni, a resident of Rouni Mohalla. The body was handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination. The police said Gurpreet was addicted to drugs. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. TNS

City judokas bring laurels

Chandigarh: Local judokas excelled in the ongoing 2nd Khelo India National Women’s League/Ranking Judo Tournament at Bhopal. In the girls’ sub-junior category, Divanshi Miglani claimed gold medal in the 57-kg weight category. Charanjot Kaur bagged silver medal in the -40kg weight category, while Mili Gunjiyal bagged fifth position in the -57kg weight category. In the girls’ cadet event, Sapna won -40kg gold medal, while Aarti bagged bronze medal in the same weight group. In the -52kg weight category, Navroop bagged bronze medal. As many as six women players participated in the sub-junior and cadet category and all secured positions. TNS

Stone of IT block laid at college

Chandigarh: In order to strengthen the existing educational infrastructure of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, emphasis has been given by the UT Administration to provide better educational facilities in the field of Information Technology (IT). With this vision, the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the IT block at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, here, was performed by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of UT Adviser Dharam Pal and Secretary Engineering Dr Vijay N Zade. The IT block will be completed at a cost of Rs 5.40 crore in 12 months.

