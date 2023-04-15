Youth nabbed for snatching chain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for snatching a gold chain.

Sharvan Kumar, a resident of small flats, Dhanas, had reported that he was having an evening walk yesterday when a youth snatched his gold chain and fled the spot. The police registered a case at the Sarangpur police station.

During investigation, the police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area that helped them identify the suspect as Rohit (21), a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. He was arrested and the Sharvan’s gold chain recovered from his possession.