Youth nabbed for snatching chain

Chandigarh, April 14
Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for snatching a gold chain.
Sharvan Kumar, a resident of small flats, Dhanas, had reported that he was having an evening walk yesterday when a youth snatched his gold chain and fled the spot. The police registered a case at the Sarangpur police station.
During investigation, the police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area that helped them identify the suspect as Rohit (21), a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. He was arrested and the Sharvan’s gold chain recovered from his possession.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...