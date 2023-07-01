Youth nabbed riding bike with fake number

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the Chandigarh police while riding a stolen motorcycle bearing a fake number plate.

The police said the suspect, identified as Suraj Verma, a resident of Maloya, was apprehended from Sector 46 while riding a motorcycle with fake number.

Used to steal vehicles During investigation, it was found that the suspect had stolen the motorcycle from Punjab.

The police claimed that the youth confessed that he, along with his accomplices, had been stealing vehicles for the past several years.

They used to sell the stolen vehicles at throwaway prices after affixing fake number plates.

The police said 11 mobile phones had also been recovered from the suspect.