Youth nabbed riding bike with fake number

Chandigarh, June 30
A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the Chandigarh police while riding a stolen motorcycle bearing a fake number plate.
The police said the suspect, identified as Suraj Verma, a resident of Maloya, was apprehended from Sector 46 while riding a motorcycle with fake number.
Used to steal vehicles
- During investigation, it was found that the suspect had stolen the motorcycle from Punjab.
- The police claimed that the youth confessed that he, along with his accomplices, had been stealing vehicles for the past several years.
- They used to sell the stolen vehicles at throwaway prices after affixing fake number plates.
The police said 11 mobile phones had also been recovered from the suspect.
