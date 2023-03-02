Youth robbed of cash, cellphone

Chandigarh, March 1
Two motorcycle-borne persons robbed a pedestrian of Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone near the Bapu Dham light point this morning.
The 19-year-old victim, Shivpratap Yadav, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra, reported he worked at the vegetable market, Sector 26. He was on his way to the vegetable market when two persons on a bike approached him near the light point. They called him Tinku. When Shivpratap told them that he was someone else, they left the spot. Soon, both returned and pointed a gun at the victim. They snatched the cash he was carrying and the phone, and fled the spot. The police were informed about the incident, following which a team visited the spot and started investigation. A case has been registered.
The police said the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scanned to identify the suspects.
