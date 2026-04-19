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Home / Chandigarh / Youth run over by tractor, dies

Youth run over by tractor, dies

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Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 09:08 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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A youth lost his life after being run over by a tractor in Bhamian village of Bassi Pathana on Friday.

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The deceased has been identified as Navpreet Singh, who was the only son of his parents.

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According to his father Charanjit Singh, Navpreet was driving a tractor which reportedly went out of control due to an uneven field. The victim lost balance, fell to the ground and was crushed under the tractor’s wheel.

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People working nearby on a fodder machine rushed to his aid and shifted him in a critical condition to a private hospital in Khanna. In view of his severe injuries, Navpreet was referred to Apollo Hospital in Ludhiana, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings.

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