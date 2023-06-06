Youth sentenced to 20-year RI for raping minor stepsister

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 5

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, has sentenced a 27-year-old youth to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping his minor stepsister.

On a complaint of the victim’s father, the police registered an FIR against the accused on January 14, 2021, under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Mani Majra police station.

The complainant told the police that he had two sons from the first marriage and a daughter from the second marriage. On January 12, 2021, he came to know that one of his sons (27) did wrongful act with his 14-year-old daughter.

On January 14, he, along with his wife and the victim, went to a private nursing home in Panchkula, for a check-up wherein the doctor revealed that the girl was one-month pregnant.

Thereafter, the victim disclosed that her stepbrother had been committing wrong act with her and impregnated her.

On the complaint, a zero FIR under Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered with the Women police station, Panchkula. The case was later transferred to the police station concerned.

After the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court. Finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused denied the charges and claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused for the charges framed against him. The court sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and pay a fine of Rs 70,000. In case of default of payment of fine, he will have to further undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years.

“The convict by his deplorable, condemnable and heinous act has cast a blot on pious relationship and bond between brother and sister. He had to protect his sister from every threat to her body and soul. Instead blinded by his lust, he invaded the body and soul of his little sister. He not only deviated from values of an enriched society but also violated law of land. It calls for stringent punishment,” said the court in the order.