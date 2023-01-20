Youth sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor in car

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 19

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, sentenced a 24-year-old youth to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in a car three years ago.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict.

The case was registered on a complaint of the victim who had stated that she knew the accused for the past two-three months. On September 30, 2019, he rang her up on her mobile phone and sought help. As she came out of her house, the accused, who was sitting in a white car, signalled her to sit in the vehicle.

As she sat in the car, the accused told her that he needed her help and started driving the car. When he reached near a dispensary at Ram Darbar, he locked the car and violated her. Thereafter, he dropped her back outside her house. She disclosed the entire incident to her parents, the complainant had stated.

During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested. After completion of formalities, a challan was presented against him. Finding a prima facie case, charges under Section 376(3) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act were framed against the accused. He pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

After hearing of the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo RI for 20 years.