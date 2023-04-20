Youth sentenced to RI for 20 years in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 19

Special Judge, Fast-Track Court, Swati Sehgal has sentenced a 22-year-old youth to 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a POCSO case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on the convict. In default of payment, he would further undergo one-year RI.

The police registered the case on a complaint filed by the victim’s father on September 19, 2020.

The complainant told the police that he, along with his five children, resides in Industrial Area. His youngest child, aged 16, studies in a government high school in 9th standard. She left home for the market, but did not return home. He suspected that his daughter was lured away by an unidentified person.

During investigation, the victim was traced to Uttar Pradesh. She was got examined and found to be pregnant. The suspect was arrested.

The police filed a chargesheet before the court. Finding a prima facie case against the accused, charges under Section 363, 376 (2) (n), 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were framed on July 20, 2021, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case.

The Public Prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to 20-year RI after convicting him under Section 6 of the POCSO Act with a fine of Rs 20,000. The court also convicted him under Section 363 and 506, IPC, and sentenced him to two-year RI each. All sentences will run concurrently. The court has recommended a compensation Rs 4 lakh by the District Legal Services Authority under the Victim Compensation Scheme to the girl.