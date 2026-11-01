DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Youth shot at in Industrial Area in Chandigarh

Youth shot at in Industrial Area in Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

A youth was shot at in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, around 2 am on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment at the GMCH-32.

The incident triggered an alert in the area.

Advertisement

“The victim has been identified as Sunder, a Blinkit worker, aged around 25 years,” the police said commenting on the early morning incident.

Advertisement

Further details about his condition are awaited.

According to the police, rivalry between two groups led to a scuffle, which is suspected to have resulted in the attack.

Advertisement

The exact circumstances that led to the shooting are yet to be ascertained.

According to the information, no complaint has been received from the victim, and an FIR is yet to be registered by the police.

The police said they were tracing the accused and trying to establish their identities and the sequence of events.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts