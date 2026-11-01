Youth shot at in Industrial Area in Chandigarh

A youth was shot at in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, around 2 am on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment at the GMCH-32.

The incident triggered an alert in the area.

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“The victim has been identified as Sunder, a Blinkit worker, aged around 25 years,” the police said commenting on the early morning incident.

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Further details about his condition are awaited.

According to the police, rivalry between two groups led to a scuffle, which is suspected to have resulted in the attack.

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The exact circumstances that led to the shooting are yet to be ascertained.

According to the information, no complaint has been received from the victim, and an FIR is yet to be registered by the police.

The police said they were tracing the accused and trying to establish their identities and the sequence of events.