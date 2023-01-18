Youth stabbed at Kajheri

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth was stabbed at Kajheri. Complainant Suraj alleged Ganja along with other persons stabbed him with a knife near a dhaba at Kajheri village. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Cable theft at 2 govt schools

Chandigarh: Two incidents of cable theft have been reported from solar plants installed at government schools. Complainant Brijesh Kumar claimed an unidentified person stole cable and four MC connectors from Government Model Senior Secondary, Dhanas. Also, Raj Kumar claimed cable and four MC connectors were stolen from the Sarangpur school. Two cases have been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

2 booked for Rs 12L visa fraud

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked two persons for cheating on the pretext of providing visa. Gagandeep Singh alleged he and Hardeep Singh, both residents of Rajpura, were duped of Rs 12 lakh by Ramandeep Singh, alias Rajat, and Parshant Sethi who provided them fake visa of South Korea. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

PEC senate meet to be held today

Chandigarh: Panjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) will conduct its next senate meeting on Wednesday on the campus. Major agenda items include composition of senate, revisiting PhD rules, BTech and MTech admission analysis and placement status of PEC. TNS

Shop owner duped of Rs 19L

Panchkula: A medicine wholesaler here was duped of Rs 19.55 lakh by fraudsters. On a complaint of shopkeeper Shubham Monga, a resident of Sector 25, a case has been registered against suspects Pradeep Kumar and Rajat under various sections of the IPC at the Sector 20 police station. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. TNS

Man booked on rape charge

Mohali: The police have booked a resident of Shahbad, Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepak, on the charge of raping a 37-year-old resident of Bakarpur on the pretext of marrying her. The complainant stated that the suspect had been raping her for the past one year. A case under Sections 376, 323 and 506 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

